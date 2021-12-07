Feeder pig prices see seasonal boost

While feeder pig prices have followed seasonal patterns by increasing over the past few weeks, so have slaughter prices, but in the opposite direction.

Weaned pigs weighing between 10 and 12 pounds topped $52 last week, up 28% or $11.42 from early July, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.

Those prices are also 35.4% higher than a year ago, and $26.9% above the five-year average.

“Feeder pig prices (40 lbs.) have been on a seasonal uptrend since the mid-August low of $57.20 per head,” the LMIC said in its analysis. “From this year’s low, feeder pig prices have gained $14.39 per head or 25.2% to $71.59 per head last week.

“Both early-weaned and feeder pig prices will likely continue to rise, which is the typical seasonal pattern, finishing well above last year’s prices.”

While feeder pig prices have risen dramatically, slaughter prices continue their seasonal fourth quarter doldrums.

Base slaughter prices topped out near $114 per hundredweight in mid-June.

“Since the high, the slaughter hog price has fallen 36.3% or $41.30 to last week’s price of $72.46 per cwt.,” the LMIC said. “Last week’s price was still 8.4% ($5.60) above the same week a year ago and 26.1% ($14.98) higher than the five-year average. Typically, from the peak slaughter hog price over the summer, prices fall about 28%, indicating this year’s decline of 36.3% was larger than seasonal patterns.”