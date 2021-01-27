Heavier placements in areas impacted by drought

Last week’s USDA Cattle on Feed report caught most analysts by surprise, with placements up 0.7% from a year ago at 1.842 million head.

The heavier placements came in areas impacted by drought, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center. Colorado saw a large increase, while Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and a handful of other states saw a sizable jump in placement numbers.

Placements in Texas, however, were down 30,000 head.

“Overall, the dryness in the West likely played a role in moving animals on feed,” the LMIC said in its analysis. “Hay supplies are tighter and the whole feed complex has moved up significantly.”

According to the USDA, the report showed it was primarily larger animals that were moved. Weights over 700 pounds showed higher placements, with the 900-999 pound category seeing a 16% gain from a year ago.

The LMIC estimates feedlot break-evens for December around $109 in the Southern Plains.

“There have been opportunities to lock in profits, but January placements may look different,” the center said. “Feed costs have escalated significantly since December. In the last week, boxed beef cutout values have climbed as well on better demand, which has helped support cattle prices. If these prices hold, they will offset the higher feed costs and help stabilize cattle feeding margins.”

Pork cutout values have run higher over the first three weeks of 2021, up nearly $1.50. Much of that increase can be attributed to jumps in belly, ham and rib primals, according to the LMIC.