The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely stretch into 2021, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
This will be felt in the pasture as well as the feedlot, according to the LMIC. Cow/calf producers need to pay very close attention to pasture conditions.
“Carefully monitor the forage situation. Importantly, take that to the next levels, looking at surrounding areas and states and nationally,” the center said. “Pasture conditions this year will be critical to regional and national marketing flows of calves and yearlings.”
Lower feedlot placements suggest more calves are staying put on the farm.
“Many more animals are headed to spring and summer grazing programs than in recent years because of the drop in the number of animals being placed into feedlots, a trend that may continue for several months,” the LMIC said. “Poor pasture and range conditions could cause bunches of cattle to move into the markets quickly. Further, more winter feed will be required if producers that typically don’t hold over calves into the new calendar year did so in 2020.”
Cow/calf producers also need to closely monitor feedlot placement statistics from the USDA.
“(Keeping) an eye on those results provides an indirect look at how cattle feeders are positioning (number of head they are buying and at what weights),” the LMIC said in its analysis. “It will be a measure of how many more animals are outside of feedlots (still on farms and ranches) than last year.”
Even though feed may be plentiful, producers need to keep an eye on prices.
“This year, even solely forage-based operations need to keep an eye on feedstuffs, especially corn,” according to the LMIC. “Be aware of trends in soybean meal and in hay prices. The two major drivers of calf and yearling price are fed animal prices and the cost of gain in a feedlot.
“Critical will be the number of corn acres planted in the Midwestern states. Beginning with planting season, the markets will focus on spring and early summer growing conditions. Low feedstuff costs can become a supportive market factor for late summer and early fall yearling and calf prices.”
The prospect of heavy culling in the dairy industry is another factor that could impact cow/calf producers.
“Dairy producers are facing very challenging financial circumstances. One of their options is to cull cows” the LMIC said. “Depending on timing, this could cause already low prices to fall off a cliff. Milk prices and details of any federal programs could be crucial.”