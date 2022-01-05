Report indicates sharp decline in hog inventory

There were a few surprises in the Dec. 23 USDA Hogs and Pigs report. Overall numbers were down 4% from Dec. 1, 2020, coming in at 74.2 million head. Market hog inventories were also down 4% from a year ago. Breeding herd numbers were up slightly from a year ago.

Most analysts had numbers coming in higher, says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist at Iowa State University.

“Any time a number comes in more than 1% differently than pre-report estimates, I consider it a surprise,” he says.

Schulz says most of the drop can be attributed to the sharp decrease in market hog numbers. Those numbers were also down 1% from the previous quarter.

According to the USDA, the September-November 2021 pig crop, at 33.7 million head, was down 4% from 2020. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.01 million head, down 5% from 2020.

The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49% of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.19 for the September-

November period, compared to 11.05 last year.

Schulz says more pigs saved could signal a return to increased productivity.

“The industry has been dealing with some disease issues over the past couple of years, so maybe that is now behind us,” he says.

Hog producers intend to have 2.94 million sows farrow during the December 2021-February 2022 quarter, up slightly from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, but down 8% from the same period two years earlier.