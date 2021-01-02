2021 projected to be average for grain farmers

The rise of commodity prices in the last quarter of 2020 was a nice surprise for farmers who had doubted for months it would be a profitable year, said Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois ag economist, at the university’s Farm Economic Summit.

Farm economists speaking at the virtual Grain and Farm Economics Outlook Dec. 4 were not as optimistic that 2021 will be as profitable. However, they do expect it will be “at least as profitable” as most of the recent years.

In a survey of farmers and others participating in the webinar, more than half (56%) said they thought grain farm incomes in 2021 will be close to the average incomes between 2013 and 2020.

Another 36% said they expect 2021 grain profits to be above that average, and only 8% said they expect it to be below.

Federal ad hoc programs, along with decent yields and higher commodity prices, led to the profitability for grain farmers in 2020, Schnitkey said.

His forecasts for 2021 include both a scenario with no federal aid and another with considerably less aid than 2020. Thus, profit is expected to be lower if all other conditions remain the same.

“We thought it (2020) was going to be a tough year, and it’s going to be a good year — at least compared to the last three or four years,” said Dale Lattz, community president at First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust.

While 2020 didn’t break any corn yield records in Illinois, it was a good year for most. In Illinois average yield was up 6 bushels per acre. The normal increase has been just 2 bushels each year.