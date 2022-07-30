Advocates,farmers and politicians look at food security

BREDSTEN, Denmark — This sizzling midsummer, as farmers nurture maturing crops, people continue to grapple with global food security issues on the international stage.

One group considering how to sustainably feed a world of 10 billion people in 2050 discussed challenges and solutions at the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists Congress earlier this month.

“It’s a big question and it requires some big ideas,” said Danish agronomist and CEO of Food Nation, a private-public partnership.

Eduardo Mansur, director of the Office of Climate Change, Biodiversity and the Environment for the United Nations, said the long list of food security issues include extreme weather, biodiversity loss, uneven population growth, food waste, unstable use of natural resources and social instability.

Drought is a definite threat to food production.

“There is no way to get more water for agriculture. We have to use it better,” he said.

On the positive side, he said, investment in climate change issues is increasing from both public and private sectors.

As a director in the Food and Agriculture Organization at the United Nations, Mansur, who is originally from Brazil, is intimately aware of the 17 UN Sustainable Development goals and what they might mean in agriculture. Ag-related issues including tackling poverty, hunger, health and wellbeing, clean water, affordable clean energy and climate.

In order to tackle some of these goals, farmers need to have digital weather information, for example. More investment in women farmers is needed, especially in developing countries, he said.

Smart energy is an area where there is room for growth, Mansur said, along with an integrated approach between rural and urban people.

International involvement

“Governments on their own can’t do it,” said David Leishman who has a long tenure with the USDA and is currently stationed as a diplomat in Paris. “We need a Marshall plan for agriculture as we had after World War II.”

However, he said he is impressed a small country like Denmark can be globally important in the movement.

“Good ideas can come from anywhere,” he said.

Kati Partanen farms the equivalent of 230 acres in Finland growing rye, oats, wheat, barley, rapeseed and grasses. She is also the chair for the woman’s committee of the World Farmers Organization (WFO) headquartered in Rome. The international organization aims to strengthen agricultural producers’ positions within value chains, with a focus on smallholder farmers.

However, Partanen, who lives on a family farm, says any size of farm can be good for the environment.

“There’s not an optimal size. It depends on the conditions and the management,” she said.

Further, it’s not only farmers who have an impact on the food they produce, but all the actors in the food chain. Policymakers, retailers, consumers, processors and investors also shape food issues, she said.

While food sources have been stable in Europe for years, there is concern food might become an engine for geopolitical battles. Currently, the world needs to do what it can to stop the war in Ukraine, Partanen said.

“We need to strengthen local food infrastructures. The failures in logistics show how vulnerable they can be,” she said.

Carbon tax

On June 24, Danish lawmakers agreed on a new corporate carbon tax, the highest in Europe. It is designed to help Denmark reach its ambitious 2030 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from 1990 levels. It may be followed with a carbon tax on farmers in August.

“I don’t think taxation is the answer,” Partanen said.

On the other hand, Christian Friis Bach, a former member of the Danish Parliament and Under Secretary General to the United Nations, says he thinks a carbon tax for companies is part of the answer for sustainability.

Carbon taxes should be global, Bach said. One country can’t do it alone or it will be at a disadvantage. Companies need to know what the tax will be now and what it will be 20 years from now so they can plan, he said.

Taxation is complex, said Leishman. Companies tend to move from countries with higher taxation, he said.

“It will cost a lot of money,” said Jais Valeur, CEO of Danish Crown, a co-op where the earnings go back to the 5,000 farmers who own it. The company has been active in setting its own targets on sustainability.

One of Europe’s biggest meat processors, Danish Crown also launched its own plant-based product in January and is already a market leader for similar products in Sweden and Germany. Valeur said he expects people to eat less meat in the future, even if that is just reducing meat meals a day or two a week.

Creative methods

While Bach supports global carbon taxes, he also back international business efforts to support food security and peace. He is the founder of Warfair in Denmark, a nonprofit company which buys products from farmers and companies in countries in conflict where export and business is difficult. Warfair markets, sells and transports the products to customers in European countries. Products include almonds from Afghanistan, chocolate from Congo (DRC), sesame from Somalia and coffee from Yemen.

The concept is to help with income, jobs and security. It has tripled the imports of food products from these countries to Denmark, Bach said.

The number of people dying in famines is decreasing, but there is still reason to worry if actions aren’t taken to address climate change, Bach said.

While bioenergy is a positive, he said, it has potential to push some people into malnourishment if edible crops are used to produce energy, he said.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals are a reason for optimism, he said.

“Demark is trying to have an impact there,” he said.