Ag companies provide research beyond their own products

It may seem odd for a farmer to go to a seed company’s research plots to learn about the profitability of lower seeding rates, new planting equipment or nitrogen trials.
But this is exactly what farmers are doing as they take advantage of research and information programs some agricultural companies provide. These companies often do research that doesn’t necessarily relate to the products they sell.
Several agricultural companies find a balance between the research they do to improve their products and the research to help farmers.
For example, 360 Yield Center devotes half its agronomy research work to supporting its products and half to unrelated products they sell, said John Larkin, 360 Yield Center marketing manager based in Morton, Illinois.
“So, we will do plots that test the yield impact of banding nitrogen with the planter to demonstrate the value of our 360 BANDIT. But we also, for example, do a plot to learn about intercropping wheat and soybeans compared to double-crop soybeans,” Larkin said. “We work to keep this balance so that our meetings and presentation don’t appear to be infomercials.”
The founder of 360 Yield Center, Gregg Sauder, started doing large winter meetings and summer field demonstrations in the early days of Precision Planting.
“We soon found that growers were anxious to get hands-on experience with new technology and spend time in the field with agronomists,” Larkin said.
In the early days they used videos and DVDs to reach growers who could not attend the meetings in person. At one point they distributed more than 200,000 DVDs in a year, he said.
Over time, YouTube became a popular vehicle in sharing their demonstrations online. Having perfected these skills served them well when the COIVID-19 pandemic nixed in-person meetings.
Most of their products are tested at their Proving Grounds, a 200-acre “playground” in central Illinois, where their agronomy team sets up side-by-side and demonstration plots.
“We are a group of farmers developing products that work on our farms, so taking other farmers out to the field to demonstrate the products made a lot of sense,” Larkin said.
Testing better ideas
Likewise, Precision Planting brings farmers out to its fields to see new products and practices.
Much of the research is done at the 200-acre Precision Technology Institute research farm in Pontiac where the company tests idea, agronomic principles and equipment. Research topics are as varied as fertilizer placement, planting depth and irrigation.
They provide tours of the more than 125 plots on site for farmers in-season and held 21 winter meetings in about a dozen states this year.
“It’s part of our company’s culture,” said Bruce Baker, Precision Planting’s marketing manager. “The new, better ideas found here give farmers an opportunity to improve their systems.”
What a farmer gets from attending a Precision Planting event may be as simple as planter maintenance guide.
A farmer may go to a winter meeting and learn that a row cleaner would be a profitable addition to his operation and then go home and shop around for the best option.
“We’re totally fine with that,” Baker said.
Practical Farm Research
Another such resource for farmers is Beck’s Practical Farm Research.
Deatra Gremaux, PFR and agronomy data information specialist at Beck’s Hybrids, said the company’s first research plot was at their home site in Indiana and has expanded to two locations in Illinois, one in Ohio, one in Kentucky and one in Iowa, with the newest one coming in Nebraska.
They also have cooperator farms in Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin, Gremaux said.
With a variety of sites in different states, the company provides tested information from different soil types and weather conditions.
The products and practices which have consistent success are known as PFR Proven, she said. They must have been tested at least three years at multiple locations, and have had positive yields all three years with an average positive return on investment, she said.
The ideas of what to test come from farmers and popular trends of the day. For example, organic practices and organic transition systems have become more popular in recent years. This year, tests reflect farmer interest in managing the high costs of inputs. More than ever, nitrogen rates, timing and application are hot topics, she said.
Farmers are looking to bring value to farm.
“They want to make minor changes that bring bigger returns,” said Gremaux, who collects data and photos and designs charts for the annual PFR book which was almost 300 pages in 2021. The data is also online.
Gremaux said she sometimes gets phone calls from farmers who plant seed from other companies and are interested in PFR studies.
This year’s PFR menu includes new trials on organic crops, nitrogen, fungicides, cover crop placement, tire pressure regarding compaction and “short corn,” she said.