Ag companies provide research beyond their own products

It may seem odd for a farmer to go to a seed company’s research plots to learn about the profitability of lower seeding rates, new planting equipment or nitrogen trials.

But this is exactly what farmers are doing as they take advantage of research and information programs some agricultural companies provide. These companies often do research that doesn’t necessarily relate to the products they sell.

Several agricultural companies find a balance between the research they do to improve their products and the research to help farmers.

For example, 360 Yield Center devotes half its agronomy research work to supporting its products and half to unrelated products they sell, said John Larkin, 360 Yield Center marketing manager based in Morton, Illinois.

“So, we will do plots that test the yield impact of banding nitrogen with the planter to demonstrate the value of our 360 BANDIT. But we also, for example, do a plot to learn about intercropping wheat and soybeans compared to double-crop soybeans,” Larkin said. “We work to keep this balance so that our meetings and presentation don’t appear to be infomercials.”

The founder of 360 Yield Center, Gregg Sauder, started doing large winter meetings and summer field demonstrations in the early days of Precision Planting.

“We soon found that growers were anxious to get hands-on experience with new technology and spend time in the field with agronomists,” Larkin said.