Agronomist: Creating new crop like flying plane while building it

LEXINGTON, Ill. — The financial and environmental benefits of growing cover crops were the meat and potatoes of Illinois State University’s Cover Crop Field Day at the research farm in Lexington April 16.

As farmers, students and researchers walked through the colorful fields, ISU crop scientist Nicholas Heller highlighted cereal rye as a weed suppression tool.

“Weed suppression is real,” he said, noting the cost savings in weed control help cover planting costs.

But while cover crops have received plenty of attention in recent years, a minority of farmers are using them here. Today, 2-3% of fields get cover crops in central Illinois, and even less than that, between 1-2%, are successful, Heller said.

“It is still a learning curve,” he said.

For another cover option, Chris Aulbach, agronomist for CoverCress Inc., a Missouri company commercializing pennycress, told farmers they could earn about $50 net per acre by growing CoverCress on contract. It can be grown in the middle of a corn-soybean rotation, he said.

There are 10,000 questions still to be answered about growing pennycress, Aulbach said. He compares the development of CoverCress to flying at high speeds while building the plane in air.

The plane is more fully constructed for cereal rye as these crops have a longer history here.

“Planting date is a big issue in cover crops,” Heller said in a field of cereal rye planted in the second week of November. Planting early is beneficial to cover crops, he said.