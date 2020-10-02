When your boss raises a goal, you are going to try and achieve it even if it is a pretty tall order. That’s what field agronomist Travis Burnett and his team are attempting to do with the challenge from Sonny Beck to raise 400 bu./acre corn.
“Sonny challenged us in 2016. By 2018, we had everything working in a system and made 383 bu./acre,” Burnett said. This year, “I think we have a pretty good chance.”
In 2019, like many farmers, the Beck’s team struggled to get the crop planted and it wasn’t in the ground until June 4. Because of the wet conditions, they couldn’t use their “one of a kind” 10-inch row planter that year, which had been one of their ingredients to success the previous year. The unique planter was too heavy and they didn’t want to pay the price of soil compaction for years to come.
“We raised 280 bu./acre. That was way better than expected for planting so late,” said the Beck’s Practical Farm Research agronomist.
Burnett is optimistic about beating the team’s record this year. Planting was more timely into good soil conditions, but the weather was quite cool following planting, he said.
At some points in the season, the weather was a little dry, but they used fertigation and irrigation to help with that, he said while sharing his research at Becknology Days in late August.
“Every year is different. There is not a recipe to raise 400 bushel corn,” he said.
While the right hybrid naturally is part of the plan, said Burnett — who after all works for a seed company — these high yields are also achieved with narrow rows and intensive management, including multiple applications of fungicides, macro and micro nutrients and drip irrigation with fertilizer, also known as fertigation.
Garrett Hawkins, a Monroe County farmer in southwestern Illinois, says irrigation helps his yields.
“I don’t get yields like that though,” he said while harvesting corn on Sept. 18.
Harvest in that part of Illinois, near Valmeyer, usually starts the first or second week of September, so things were on target.
“So far it’s pretty good,” he said. “Not a bumper crop” but likely within the of 150 to 200 bu./acre range which is average to very good in this area.
He uses irrigation, especially on the sandy fields along the Mississippi River. Depending on the season and the soil type, irrigation could boost yields as much as 100 bu./acre but is more likely in the 25 to 75 bu./acre, he said.
“Some fields I can hardly get enough water on,” Hawkins said.
Most years, he irrigates about one-third of his crop, especially on sandy land that is more prone to drought. This year, rains were timely here and he didn’t have to irrigate as much.
He uses a center pivot type irrigation system.
“We have an ocean of water under us,” he said, but it depends on the shape of a field if the irrigation system can be used. He doesn’t use drip fertigation as in Burnett’s trials, just Mother Nature’s water here from pivot irrigation.
“On some land it makes a huge difference,” he said.
Those “huge difference” items are what Burnett’s team is looking for in chasing record yields.
As a farmer, Hawkins pays more attention to return on investment than on the yield itself, but he does follow research and uses ideas that are adaptable for him.
One experiment he has successfully tried is double-row corn. He had to make some equipment changes, but not many. For double-row corn, he could still use the same corn head but had to get a different planter.
“That’s part of the problem,” he said about trying something new. “It all has a cost to it.”
But he’s been using the twin-row corn system for eight to 10 years, and says the new planter he needed for it has been a good investment.