The American Soybean Association is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, and it hopes to cap off the celebration with an Aug. 4 field day on the farm in Indiana where the organization got its start a century ago.
“People forget that, back then, soybeans were used as a forage crop for feed,” says Kendell Culp, a farmer and ASA member from Rensselaer, Indiana, who serves on the ASA’s centennial committee. “People made hay out of it.”
Times have changed. Today the ASA is a large commodity organization that includes 26 affiliated groups representing 31 states. Soybeans are one of the world’s most important crops. And soy products include everything from fuel to plastics to a host of food products.
“It’s really an invisible ingredient,” says Ray Gaesser, a farmer from Corning, Iowa, who served as ASA president in 2015. “There are a lot of uses for soybeans.”
The organization got its start at a field day held at Soyland Farms near Camden, Indiana, on Sept. 3, 1920. The three Fouts brothers, Taylor, Finis and Noah, sold soybean seed and wanted to promote their product. The field day drew a huge crowd from around the country, and those gathered formed the National Soybean Growers Association, the group that eventually changed its name to the American Soybean Association. Taylor Fouts was named its first president.
The crop was a small forage item until the 1930s, when farmers fighting the Great Depression began looking for another crop to grow as wheat and cotton prices dropped.
During World War II the United States lost access to large supplies of raw products and began using soybeans for a wide variety of needs. After the war there was an oversupply of beans and prices dropped, but eventually they picked up, in part due to the Food for Peace program that shipped U.S. products to starving people overseas.
In 1962 states began to form their own associations affiliated with the ASA, and state checkoffs were approved in a number of places. Iowa’s state association formed in 1964. Illinois also formed a state association that year. Missouri formed one in 1966. Illinois has had 13 ASA presidents over the years. Iowa has had eight. Missouri has had five.
“I joined in the 1980s,” Gaesser says. “For me it was about educational opportunities and networking. No matter what business you are in those things are valuable.”
As he rose up the ranks in the Iowa Soybean Association and the American Soybean Association, Gaesser got a close-up look at the policy work of the organizations and the market access work done around the world. He has visited farms and processing facilities, and he has talked to national and world leaders.
This year he is talking to a lot of those people via Zoom or other internet portals amid COVID-19 lockdowns, but the hope is the group won’t have to adjust when it comes to the big anniversary events this summer. If they have to, they will, he says.
There have been a number of events throughout the year leading up to those summer events. Right now the plan is still to have a field day event on the farm near Camden on Aug. 4. There will be test plots showing how soybeans have changed over the years. A historical marker will be unveiled talking about the organization and the Fouts family. Vintage farm machinery will be displayed. A video is planned with the Fouts family, and a book on the history of the ASA has been published.
The next day a symposium is planned on the campus of Purdue University to talk about a variety of issues surrounding the soybean industry.
“I know a grandson of one of the Fouts boys,” Culp says. “I’m excited.”