Benefits of strong stalks can outweigh disadvantages

Grain farming is an unusual occupation in that the grower destroys the very thing he nurtures.

“We always joke that in a corn-on-corn setting, we do everything to make that plant as healthy as possible, then we want it to deteriorate and go away as fast as it can,” said Bayer agronomist Chris Kallal. “It’s a little bit counter-productive.”

While the deterioration is necessary for harvest, what’s left standing in the field can be a concern for farmers who must deal with it the following season. At issue is the strength of the stalks supporting the ears that make up the cash crop.

Corn hybrids have been bred through the years to develop stronger stalks. And while that is an admirable trait, it can create some problems, especially on no-till operations.

Brian Duncan likes the idea of plants that are able to withstand the storms that occasionally rage across his acreage.

“We’re in northern Illinois, which is pretty prevalent for high winds and derechos, so I prefer a hybrid with good stands,” he said. “We are pretty aggressive on our residue management, with chopping heads.”

Duncan grows continuous corn on his farm near Polo, Illinois. While sturdy stalks can mean stubborn residue, the health of the plant during the growing season is of higher importance.

“If you’re spraying fungicide, then the key is managing that residue ahead of next year’s corn crop,” he said. “That’s the path a lot of farmers have taken. The way the wind blows here, I like standing corn, and you just learn how to deal with the residue.”