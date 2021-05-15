‘Best soil conditions’ in years

CHEBANSE, Ill. — Steve Byarley had some constraints at the start of this season, not wanting to plant corn into cold soil. This part of Eastern Illinois received mid-April snow, enough to make the ground white, but it only lasted for a few hours before melting.

He started planting corn on April 24 into ideal soil conditions. He was glad he waited.

“These are the best soil conditions we’ve had in years. It’s beautiful,” he said three days later.

He and his son, Brent, were hoping to get some more acres in before the rain in the forecast that night and the next day.

Byarley is hoping the coming rain, predicted to be 3/10ths of an inch, is close to that. In the last five years, when 3/10ths is predicted, often 3 inches arrive, he said.

He prefers planting corn first, starting when the soil temperature is 50 degrees, followed by soybeans in his rotation.

Some people planted corn before the snowy, cold weather in his area in Iroquois County near Chebanse. He said he wonders how that corn will do this year.

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.