Brothers race the rain with trusty planter

DANVERS, Ill. — Brothers Darrel and Darvin Miller have been planting corn and soybeans in Central Illinois with the same planter for almost 50 years. Their tried-and-true planter was carrying them through the process again this spring, even with a later start than some years.

“I’m the precision in precision planting,” joked Darrel, who was riding on the planter making tweaks for a hybrid change as Darvin drove the tractor to plant corn April 29.

They bought this bi-fold, 16-foot planter when Darrel come back to farm with his dad after college in 1975. They found out some of its “fail points” and strengthened those. They have been making tweaks on the planter as needed over the years.

“We’ll probably finish farming with this planter,” Darrel said.

While the brothers were planting corn, many people in the area around McLean County were planting soybeans at the end of April. Last year the Millers planted some soybeans before corn.

This year, the Millers started with corn because they want conditions just right for planting their non-GMO, no-till soybeans.

“We need warm and dry,” Darrel said on the April day when the air temperatures hovered in the high 50s.

He said they were about 10 days late starting planting this year compared to usual.

After another rainy few days, the weather cleared and planting was full speed ahead following Mother’s Day weekend, they said.

