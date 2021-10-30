Climate change forces cropping changes as average temps rise

Few industries are affected as much by the weather as agriculture. That puts farmers in the eye of the climate change hurricane.

Data indicate changes in the global climate will result in changes to farming practices. Add to that policy decisions that touch agriculture, and those who make their living on a tractor are dealing with the consequences and the effort to reverse it.

“Climate change is a long game, and we are not prepared to think in long-game scenarios,” said Jenifer Wightman, a crop scientist with Cornell University.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture accounts for only 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the country, or the equivalent of 345 metric tons of CO2 released into the atmosphere. Still, there is pressure on the industry to address the issue.

“Our goal always is to reduce our total GHG. It’s that simple, but it’s actually quite difficult to implement,” said Wightman, speaking on a recent conference call organized by USDA. “All three greenhouse gases must be counted together to ensure that a change in practice results in net greenhouse gas reduction and that they’re permanent or long-lasting.”

Those three consist of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, the latter having the greatest impact.

Meteorologist Jim Rasor said many people have a skewed understanding of the issue.

“Climate change is real,” he said at a recent Illinois conference. “The planet is getting warmer. But warmer doesn’t mean hotter.”