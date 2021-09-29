Conditions good for planting fall covers

In general across the Midwest, conditions are good for planting wheat and cover crops this fall.

“Right now everyone seems to have pretty ideal soil conditions,” said University of Illinois Extension educator Nathan Johanning. “There’s moisture in the soil. It’s not sloppy and wet or nearly as dry as it had been. Cereal cover crops tend to like it better on the drier side.”

As farmers gear up for corn and soybean harvest, many will be following with either wheat or a cover crop to cover the ground through the spring. What, when and how much can vary.

“It depends on what your goal is and when you want to kill it,” said Lowell Gentry, a University of Illinois research scientist. “There are different rates for different purposes.”

Pioneer agronomist Sarah Strutner expects a big push in wheat planting this fall.

“Wheat acres are going to be way up. I believe we’re already sold out of wheat,” she said. “It might be earlier than usual. We’ve been planting earlier maturity soybeans and they’re getting into the fields now to get beans cut.”

Gentry’s research is aimed largely at addressing nitrate loss into the water table, specifically how much above-ground cereal biomass is needed for a measurable reduction in tile nitrate.

“Just about a half-ton is the magic number,” he said. “It’s not a lot of biomass.”

He has been impressed with the efficacy of planting cereal rye, one of the more popular covers planted in the Midwest.

“We tried winter barley in front of corn this year. It’s not quite as aggressive as cereal rye,” he said.