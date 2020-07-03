DWIGHT, Ill. — Matt Boucher cares so much about cover crops, he was actually in a field planting them on Nov. 26 when the Illinois Corn Growers Association announced he was the winner of their annual conservation and environmental award for such efforts.
Boucher, a fourth-generation farmer who grows corn, soybeans, wheat and cover crops, said he wanted to be at the meeting, but he was custom planting cover crops for another farmer in the tight planting window that existed last fall.
When Boucher started experimenting with cover crops on his Livingston County farm in 2012, some of his neighbors thought he was crazy, he said. Now people come to him for advice as they try new things.
He continues to experiment on cover crop varieties and timing in north central Illinois, finding a custom blend that suits a field and its management. In some cases, cereal rye is right, other times it may be an oat-radish mix or a more complicated mix of cover crops “to get the most benefit for the money spent,” he said.
After his early years of experimenting six years ago, Boucher was so enthused with the opportunity in cover crops, he added cover crops seed sales and management to his business, Potential Ag, to help others interested in growing such crops. He said it was a natural expansion for his farm, which already sold corn and soybean seed.
His initial motivation for growing cover crops was to stop soil erosion.
“That’s always a concern,” he said of the loss of valuable topsoil.
Over time, growing cover crops also built his soils’ organic matter and have helped with weed control. After six or seven years of the practices, he can see the improvements, including increased yields in soybeans in his side by side comparisons.
“In the end it has to pay for itself one way or another. Yield helps with that,” he said.
Growing interest
Megan Dwyer, Illinois Corn Growers Association’s nutrient loss reduction manager, who has worked with Boucher on cover crop projects and in his role as a farmer advocate with consumers on Illinois Farm Families’ projects, agrees that the immediate cost of growing cover crops can be a deterrent, especially for beginners.
However, Dwyer says it’s clear the interest in cover crops has grown in recent years by the participation in the new Illinois’ Fall Covers for Spring Savings program. The program, introduced in 2019, was designed to promote planting additional acres of cover crops not already covered by other state or federal incentives. Illinois became the second in the nation, after Iowa, to offer its farmers a crop insurance discount for planting cover crops. Farmers quickly accepted the offer to earn a $5/acre insurance premium discount on the following year’s crop insurance for every acre of cover crop enrolled and verified in the program.
She and other advocates of the program hoped funding would be expanded this year, but with the coronavirus pandemic, no new state funding is available. However, she is happy the same level of funding will be provided for 50,000 more acres of new cover crops this year.
Dwyer said she also likes to see more farmers getting cover crop experience and starting to develop five-year plans with a systems approach to cover crops, just as Boucher has.
Cover crops are part of his all sustainable farming plan, which also includes managing waterways and tillage. For six years, he has grown no-till soybeans and strip-tillled corn. For him, “there is a time and place for some tillage,” but it is much less frequent and more specific on his farm today than in the past.
His experiments continue. This year he had hoped to take a good look at cover crop planting dates, but the weather last fall didn’t allow him to start planting as early as he liked. However, he is still comparing cover crops flown in by plane or helicopter with those planted after harvest. Some were planted on Dec. 10 which is late, he said, adding the crops still came up.
Although the value of some of his efforts are difficult to measure, he is getting outside proof he is doing a good job. He was recently recognized by Indigo Ag and Ecosystem Services Market Consortium as having the highest carbon sequestration rate in the state of Illinois of all those tested.
Boucher also raises pigs and chickens for local meat sales, which have been in big demand especially since the coronavirus pandemic disruptions.
“I could have easily sold more pigs, but there are no more butchering dates,” Boucher said. “We have more chickens around here than ever before.”
Their goats are also providing some smiles as they play on climbing equipment and a teeter totter that had been his three children’s when they were younger.
They also raise some pigs and chickens for 4-H, FFA and for fair competitions.
“All our summer plans fair-wise have been canceled,” he said.
Now the fifth generation, ages 11 to 15, have been active on the farm with more time on their hands after the cancellations of school sports, 4-H fairs and other activities due to the pandemic. Some days they are keener to help with chores than others, especially if manure is involved, he said.