Corn and soybean yields vary in Western Illinois

LORAINE, Ill. — Aaron Speer has a mixed report on the 2022 harvest.

“Corn is not as good as I thought it was going to be,” said Speer, who farms in Adams County. “Beans are better than I thought they would be.”

His harvest began on Oct. 4 and was delayed the following week when he received four-tenths of an inch of rain.

“We had a lot of downed corn,” Speer said. “Basically, where it’s good dirt we have good crops and where it’s bad dirt we have bad crops. We had some good beans and some not so good. The same is true with corn.”

Following the rain, Speer got his combine back in the fields on Oct. 11. He was about two-thirds finished with harvest for the year.

According to the Oct. 11 USDA Crop Progress report, corn harvested in Illinois was at 27% and soybeans harvested was at 31%.