Corn Belt states will remain major ag producers

The Corn Belt states of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois are ag powerhouses. That’s not a surprise to anyone with a basic understanding of farming. But the extent of their impact on the nation’s economy may not be fully understood.

All three states rank in the top 10 in production of corn and soybeans. In addition, Missouri is in the top 10 in rice and cotton, while Illinois is the 10th-largest producer of wheat. And all three are among top producers of beef and pork, with Iowa and Missouri ranking among the biggest poultry states.

In total, the three states produce nearly $60 billion in agricultural goods annually. And there are no indications that will change in the foreseeable future.

“We’re going to be here for quite a while,” said Iowa State University Extension ag economist Chad Hart. “We’re very strong in terms of crop production.”

Any shifts will likely be minor and are more likely to be seen in the Show Me State, said Hart, who is originally from southwestern Missouri.

“When you look at Missouri, especially in the southern part of the state, the soils aren’t as strong as in other areas,” he said. “Missouri is probably in a transition right now. It’s still a strong production state, but we could see some problems down the road, especially if the drought conditions like we’ve had out West impact Missouri. Of the three states, it is more vulnerable than the others.”

The three Midwestern states are not expected to experience acreage shifts as much as in other areas, according to Hart. Plains states have for years become more productive in corn and soybeans.