Corn Belt states will remain major ag producers

The Corn Belt states of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois are ag powerhouses. That’s not a surprise to anyone with a basic understanding of farming. But the extent of their impact on the nation’s economy may not be fully understood.
All three states rank in the top 10 in production of corn and soybeans. In addition, Missouri is in the top 10 in rice and cotton, while Illinois is the 10th-largest producer of wheat. And all three are among top producers of beef and pork, with Iowa and Missouri ranking among the biggest poultry states.
In total, the three states produce nearly $60 billion in agricultural goods annually. And there are no indications that will change in the foreseeable future.
“We’re going to be here for quite a while,” said Iowa State University Extension ag economist Chad Hart. “We’re very strong in terms of crop production.”
Any shifts will likely be minor and are more likely to be seen in the Show Me State, said Hart, who is originally from southwestern Missouri.
“When you look at Missouri, especially in the southern part of the state, the soils aren’t as strong as in other areas,” he said. “Missouri is probably in a transition right now. It’s still a strong production state, but we could see some problems down the road, especially if the drought conditions like we’ve had out West impact Missouri. Of the three states, it is more vulnerable than the others.”
The three Midwestern states are not expected to experience acreage shifts as much as in other areas, according to Hart. Plains states have for years become more productive in corn and soybeans.
“The Great Plains used to be wheat country long ago,” he said. “It’s still wheat country, but you’re seeing a lot more corn and soybeans planted in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas.”
Several things account for the shift, he said. They include a changing climate that has brought more precipitation to the Northern Plains and the makeup of the crops themselves.
“Corn hybrids have gotten to be more drought tolerant,” Hart said. “But there have been changing weather patterns where we see more moisture moving up to the Northern Plains. And prices of corn and soybeans over wheat in the past decade have had an impact.”
An added element is the northward movement of double-crop operations in which farmers plant winter wheat following soybean harvests. Again, several factors are making that more pronounced, including prices, climate and varieties.
“Beans going into winter wheat is what I’m going to be watching very closely,” Hart said. “I think it could move north, especially with the prices we’re seeing today. It’s going to make more sense to farmers who haven’t traditionally double-cropped in the past to maybe take a flier on it this year.”
If anything, livestock production in the three states may increase in the future, according to Hart. That may have something to do with consumer preferences.
“Iowa is No. 1 in hogs and will be that for quite some time,” he said. “We may be looking for movement toward consumers wanting more sustainability, the local food movement. That bodes well for our livestock industries in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. There are sizable urban areas such as Chicago, the Quad Cities, Des Moines and Kansas City. That bodes well for local livestock.
“We have been seeing numbers in the cattle industry as a whole stabilize, but there’s a little growth in the Upper Midwest. It’s been driven by a localized approach in the food industry. You want to be able to tell the story of folks in the area. Maybe you’re not buying directly from a farmer, but you’re sourcing it locally.”
By the numbers
Iowa, Illinois and Missouri are in the top 10 in several major agricultural goods, both grains and livestock. Here are some highlights from the most recent reports by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Gross Receipts and Percentage of U.S. Production, 2019
1. California $50.1 billion 13.5%
2. Iowa $27.5 billion 7.4%
3. Nebraska $21.6 billion 5.8%
4. Texas $21.1 billion 5.7%
5. Minnesota $16.9 billion 4.6%
6. Illinois $16.5 billion 4.5%
7. Kansas $16.4 billion 4.4%
8. Wisconsin $11.3 billion 3.0%
9. North Carolina $10.7 billion 2.9%
10. Indiana $10.5 billion 2.8%
11. Missouri $9.4 billion 2.5%
Corn Production, bushels
1. Iowa 2.3 billion
2. Illinois 2.1 billion
3. Nebraska 1.8 billion
4. Minnesota 1.4 billion
5. Indiana 981 million
6. Kansas 767 million
7. South Dakota 729 million
8. Ohio 564 million
9. Missouri 561 million
10. Wisconsin 517 million
Soybean Production, bushels
1. Illinois 605 million
2. Iowa 494 million
3. Minnesota 359 million
4. Indiana 329 million
5. Nebraska 294 million
6. Missouri 291 million
7. Ohio 263 million
8. South Dakota 224 million
9. North Dakota 191 million
10. Kansas 190 million
Wheat Production, 1,000 bushels
1. Kansas 364,000
10. Illinois 48,190
Rice, weight, pounds
1. Arkansas 107 million
2. California 43 million
3. Louisiana 31 million
4. Missouri 17 million
Cotton, bales
1. Texas 4.75 million bales
2. Georgia 2.2 million bales
3. Arkansas 1.3 million bales
4. Mississippi 1.2 million bales
5. Alabama 735,000 bales
6. Missouri 720,000 bales
Beef, no. of cows, 2020
1. Texas 469 million
2. Missouri 2 million
13. Iowa 890,000
26. Illinois 365,000
Pork, no. of hogs and pigs, 2021
1. Iowa 23.8 million
2. Minnesota 9 million
3. North Carolina 8.5 million
4. Illinois 5.25 million
5. Indiana 4.35 million
6. Nebraska 3.65 million
7. Missouri 3.5 million
Dairy, cows and lbs. of production, 2020
11. Iowa 225,000 475 million
23. Illinois 80,000 148 million