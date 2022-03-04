Corn growers to vote on checkoff increase

Illinois corn growers will vote March 29 on whether they want to see an increase in their corn checkoff.

Marty Marr, who farms with his family in Sangamon and Morgan counties and is the Illinois Corn Growers Association president, said he believes the checkoff is a good return on investment for farmers.

The corn checkoff was first voted for in 1982 and went into effect in 1983. It was 3/8 cent per bushel at first, went up to 5/8 cent per bushel in 2012 and now is proposed to rise to 7/8 cent per bushel, Marr said.

If the referendum is passed, Illinois’ corn checkoff will still be less than the 1 cent growers in Missouri and Iowa pay, Marr said.

“We want to keep our place at the table. Relevance is important,” he said.

He said the funding for the U.S. Grains Council, in particular, is well worth it.

“The council has done such great work in creating opportunities for corn export,” he said.

The checkoff also is supportive of livestock, the No. 1 users of grain, he said.

Kent Blunier, elected as an Illinois Pork Producers Association director Feb. 22 and a past president of the Livingston County corn growers’ association, said he believes the checkoff programs are used effectively in both commodities. He said he is in favor of both the rise in the corn checkoff and the proposed changes in the pork checkoff.

The checkoff will continue its efforts to educate the public and government officials on the need for improved waterways infrastructure and on the impact potential legislation has on farmers, said Tara Desmond, ICGA marketing and communications manager. It will work on growing domestic fuel ethanol markets and research alternative markets for ethanol, including sustainable aviation fuel and corn-based plastics, she said.