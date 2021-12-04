Corn hybrids top 300 in university trials

Results were varied in the University of Illinois corn hybrid trials depending on the weather. Still, several hybrids topped 300 bushels per acre on average at a site in central Illinois.

Most yields were good this year, said Darin Joos, principal research specialist and head of the university’s variety and hybrid trials.

Results from two locations were tossed out this year for the sake of accuracy. One was in Freeport in northwest Illinois because of herbicide issues and one in Perry, in southwest Illinois, due to severe wind damage, Joos said.

Corn yields in central Illinois at the New Berlin site in Sangamon County averaged 286 bu./acre.

“They had the right weather, and it is one of the best locations with good soil,” he said. “In New Berlin this year, eight hybrids averaged 300 or above. That’s definitely new.”

Early in his career here, results above 200 bu./acre average were notable. Today 200 is standard, he said.

“A couple of years ago we saw the first hybrid with a 300 trial average,” said Joos, who has about 25 years of experience working with the trials in Illinois.

Southern Illinois trial sites also saw good yields this year with 231 bu./acre in Belleville.

The University of Illinois Variety Testing program has run for almost nine decades beginning in 1934, providing farmers, Extension staff and private seed companies with agronomic information on hybrids and varieties of the major Illinois field crops. Crops covered this year are corn, soybeans, small grains, forage crops and hemp.