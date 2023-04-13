The largest problems with corn rootworm are in areas where continuous corn is grown. Where crop rotations are used in central Illinois, for example, western corn rootworm populations are “pretty low,” said Nick Seiter, University of Illinois crop scientist.

Across the state, both northern and western corn rootworm show resistance to Bt traits designed to be toxic to the pest, he told farmers in a March 30 University of Illinois webinar. Rootworm have resistance to “all” available Bt traits in “some” areas, Seiter said.

Both western and northern corn rootworm are widespread across the Corn Belt and worse in Iowa and further west. Rootworm populations are lower in central Illinois, but in DeKalb County and northwest Illinois they can be a serious problem, Seiter said, showing a map of the pests. The information can seem “schizophrenic,” but the higher populations are related to areas of continuous corn, he said.

In the areas where corn rootworm are most abundant and destructive, corn is grown 11 to 13 years of every 14 years.

Crop rotation does make a difference, Seiter said.

Corn rootworm populations, especially northern corn rootworm, have been trending upward in continuous corn areas in Illinois. However, populations saw a “step back in pressure” in 2022 after increasing for several years.

“Corn rootworm beetles are a species with resistance to just about anything we’ve thrown at them — insecticides, rotation, and Bt traits,” said Joe Spencer, principal research scientist at the Illinois Natural History Survey.

Northern corn rootworm larvae, which can live in the ground for two or three years, can more often be found in soybean fields than western rootworm, which die without its host after a year.

In only six years, rootworm populations developed resistance to Bt products in Iowa as early as 2009. Resistance was quick to develop for CRY-3 traits, and it was already developing in some areas before new products were fully marketed. By 2016-17, the Cry34/35 Ab1 traits were already compromised in Iowa and Minnesota, Spencer said.

The newest offerings include the RNA interference mode of action. He explains that traited corn expresses double-stranded RNA which codes for an essential rootworm protein. The cellular machinery of the rootworm essentially recognizes this double stranded RNA as “foreign,” and prevents protein expression. Because this protein is essential for rootworm growth, the insect dies in about five days, Spencer explains.

Some of the RNAi mode-of-action products are available now or coming soon, he said.

Bayer’s SmartStax Pro was introduced in limited release last year with its commercial release this year. Vorceed Enlist by Corteva has a limited release this year and Bayer’s VT4Pro is expecting commercial release in 2024.

The products include combinations of existing Bt traits that make them more effective, Spencer said.

Considerable research on the four Bt proteins and two modes of action in several combinations at various locations is ongoing, he said. However, the new tools must also be used judiciously to extend their effectiveness into the future, he said.

Stewardship of all these products is essential to fight resistance. While crop rotation is the best tool, soil insecticides are still effective in Illinois, Seiter said.

“The No. 1 recommendation is rotation to leave some tools in the toolbox,” he said.