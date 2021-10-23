Corn yields fall short for Southwest district farm

NEW MEMPHIS, Ill. — Joe Kehrer expected outstanding corn yields for 2021. Unfortunately, he isn’t seeing them.

“The corn is not as good as I expected,” said Kehrer, who farms in Clinton County. “I thought it was going to be a bumper year.”

Why yields aren’t coming in strong is anybody’s guess.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I just can’t figure it out.”

On the other hand, his soybeans are yielding better than average this year.

“My bean yields are normally 50 or 60 bushels per acre, but I think they’re going to be 70 to 90,” Kehrer said.

Like many growers in Southwest Illinois, Kehrer sows wheat in the fall following soybean harvest. He had good yields last summer despite not intensively managing the crop.

“I don’t put a lot of effort in wheat; I no-till it,” he said. “We got about 75 to 80 bushels.”

He began corn harvest in late September.

“I compare this year to two years ago,” he said.

Kehrer expects to complete the 2021 harvest by the first week of November, but noted that he does still have about 800 acres of double-crop soybeans to cut.

