Corn yields ‘probably best ever’ for Southeast Illinois farm

CARMI, Ill. — It’s an increasingly common comment in Illinois this year regarding the corn crop: “Yields are probably the best we’ve ever had,” said Austin Rahmoeller. “Corn has been excellent.”

Rahmoeller grows corn, soybeans and wheat on about 3,500 acres in White County along with his father, Bob, and uncle, Jack. Yields are particularly good on higher ground this year in an area of Southeast Illinois with soil that is not as productive as that in central and northern parts of the state.

“We switched from beans back to corn because it rained on Monday (Oct. 11), and we had a couple of sprinkles since then,” he said. “We’re still getting good corn yields. The creek flats haven’t been as good as the hill ground. On the hill ground we’re getting right around 200 (bushels per acre). That’s excellent.”

His uncle, who is 68, said they are getting the best corn yields ever.

While corn yields have been a reason for celebration, Rahmoeller hasn’t had the same success this year with soybeans.

“Beans are not as good as last year,” he said. “I don’t know if it was the cold spring we had, emergence or wetness. We used fungicide on all of our beans and did a little bit of later corn because we had some Southern rust come.”

The Rahmoellers grow double-crop with wheat as well as full-season beans.

“We’re trying to get the ground dried out so we can get it planted,” Austin said. “The double-crop beans still have some leaves on them. We had a little too much rainfall at the start of the planting season. The hill ground has been better; the rest has some wet feet.”