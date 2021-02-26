Cover crop helps with weed control

Planting cover crops can be an effective weapon in the battle against weeds. There is a learning curve, however.

Species, planting methods, timing and other factors can vary in efficacy. For those getting started, Adam Dahmer has a few tips.

“Cereal rye and soybeans is front and center,” said Dahmer, who owns Advanced Cover Crops in Marion, Illinois. “That’s the best way to do it.”

One key is plant population for maximum shade, which helps prevent growth of winter annuals.

“They also have to put out enough to obtain weed control,” Dahmer said. “They’ll have the canopy, and cereal rye suppresses weeds. Hairy vetch does well. But for guys just beginning, cereal rye would be best thing.”

University of Illinois weed scientist Aaron Hager also said cover crops are a good tool in battling weeds. He points to stand and coverage as critical factors.

“Without a doubt, cover crops can show suppression of winter annuals,” Hager said. “An important factor is stand establishment. Is it dense enough to suppress the weeds? How much suppression is there for summer annuals? That plays a role.”

Dahmer is partial to cereal rye, especially for beginners, for a number of reasons.

“We get it established well, and there is a good amount of biomass on top,” he said. “If we’re talking weed control, it needs to get a fully mature state for weed suppression. Waterhemp doesn’t like competition to start with, so if you put dense cover crop out there it’s not going to compete hard for it.”