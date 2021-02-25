COVID-19 a speed bump for non-GMO trend

Interest in specialty soybeans remains strong among growers and consumers in spite of current higher commodity prices and disruptions in the market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is more incentive for farmers to put the effort into growing specialty soybeans for a premium when prices are lower.

“There isn’t quite as much appeal when soybean futures are pushing $12,” said Molly Stalker, specialty grains leader for Cargill.

Still, those attending the virtual Illinois Soybean Summit Feb. 17 showed interest in the crop by asking detailed questions. And Stalker said the demand isn’t going away.

Surveys show 50% of consumers seek out non-GMO goods now, which is up from 40% a few years ago. The demand for non-GMO animal feed has more than doubled in certain parts of the country in recent years as companies demand it to reach sustainability and consumer-driven goals, she said.

During the pandemic, consumers made some changes. Trends show an increase in buying convenience foods like boxed macaroni and cheese and hot dogs, especially when children aren’t getting school lunches. “Stress baking” increased sales of flour and other ingredients.

And consumers became more flexible with their preferences, including brand loyalty, when faced with shortages of things like toilet paper.

COVID-19 has been a “bit of a speed bump” for specialty products, Stalker said. But the demand for non-GMO, organic, food-grade and specialty feeds remains strong and trending up, though not as quickly.