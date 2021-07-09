Crimping covers may work for conventional farmers

The discussion about cover crops nearly always comes around to the best method of killing it. Crimping is getting some attention, for more than just termination.

The practice of using rollers to flatten plants in the spring is not new, especially in organic operations, but more conventional farmers are seeing some benefits.

Joseph Curless is one of them. Curless, who farms in the Illinois River watershed near Havana, Illinois, has been experimenting with the practice for two years. While it is too early to proclaim success, he is encouraged.

He placed Yetter Devastator roller attachments on his tractor and 16-row planter in a field of chest-high cereal rye that was aerially sown in the fall. His main emphasis is weed suppression.

“The weed thing is getting out of control,” Curless said. “Glyphosate is losing ability to take care of some of the weeds.”

His personal research project came about by accident about seven or eight years ago, when aerial application of cereal rye in a field along the Illinois River bluffs malfunctioned in one spot, creating 3-feet skips.

“The next spring there was all kinds of marestail there in the skipped area,” Curless said. “We were getting some weed suppression where the broadcast application took hold. The weeds are there, but they’re suppressed. They’re very short and stubby, and are controlled with some of our normal tools.”

Crimping is more commonly a practice used by organic farmers, who have limited options in weed control and nutrient application. But with the increase of herbicide-resistant weeds, it is getting a look by conventional farmers interested in weed control along with other benefits of covers.