A USDA survey shows corn acres are expected to rise in 2023.

According to the Planting report released March 31, farmers estimate 92 million acres of corn will be planted this year, a 4% increase from 2022. Soybean acres are also expected to increase slightly at 87.5 million acres.

“They remained upwards of the top-end of the estimates as I had suspected/feared they would,” Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. “If the trade takes the acreage numbers at face value, look for the bean/corn ratio for new crop to favor soybeans once again.”

Shortly after the report released, new-crop corn contracts stayed around unchanged, but new crop soybean contracts jumped more than 15 cents to $13.19.

In addition to increases in corn and soybean acres, wheat planted area was also increased as the USDA estimates a 9% increase to 49.9 million acres in 2023.

The USDA also released the Quarterly Grain Stocks report on Friday with corn stocks down 5% from this time last year, soybeans down 13% and wheat down 8%.

Seth Miller with Andersons Grain said the market didn’t react quite as much as it historically has for this report.

“It’s very quiet so far,” he said. “The prospective plantings is probably the biggest news we’ve received so far. We will move around to trading a lot of weather after this.”

Lance Honig, National Agricultural Statistic Service representative, said the information is based on producers’ intentions based on the first two weeks of March, so there is a chance things could change if the weather doesn’t cooperate, but often things stay fairly consistent.