Despite dry spell and tar spot, yields pretty good’

OGDEN, Ill. — Even with some periods of the season a little too wet, some a little too dry, and the appearance of tar spot, Kyle Rademacher was pretty pleased with the yields in a cornfield near Ogden. He worked with his brother Kurt early in harvest season, on Sept. 23.

“The yields have been pretty good,” he said after the first 80 acres were harvested where they farm in Champaign and Vermillion counties in Eastern Illinois.

“We had pretty decent rain this spring, and we had a dry spell that lasted longer than I’d like to see,” Rademacher said.

There was also some lodging, but overall the crop looked good, said Rademacher, of St. Joseph, Illinois.

“We sprayed fungicide in corn and soybeans this year, and I think that made a difference. We didn’t leave any check strips, so I’m not sure how much,” he said.

Corn yields were doing “surprisingly well,” with yields in their area averaging between 240 and 280 bu./acre.

“We can’t complain. We feel blessed with what we’ve seen so far,” Rademacher said.

The brothers, who farm with their wives Leah and Maria, started harvesting soybeans on Oct. 10 and yields were looking good in their area, between 70 and 85 bu./acre. By Oct. 11, they were about half done.

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.