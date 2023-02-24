SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — While Amanda Weidhuner, a young university professor and researcher, carefully checks prices and considers her food purchases in light of inflation and increasing food bills, she still has organically grown items in her refrigerator.

“For me, when it’s more expensive, I weigh my options,” she said.

It depends on the food. She may not buy an organically grown banana, for example, because she peels it, but will buy an organic apple where she would eat the skin.

“For me it’s worth the organic price tag,” she said at the Organic Grain Conference and Trade Show in Champaign on Feb. 9.

Organic foods are more accessible today, in part through funding focused on getting more healthy foods to lower-income people, she said.

Qualified consumers can use their Illinois Link cards to buy fresh produce at farmers markets. The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) authorizes farmers markets to accept Link so more people can afford organic and local foods.

“A lot of students use SNAP coins to buy organic food at Farmers Markets,” said Weidhuner, who teaches at the STEM Education Research Center at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

“Changing agriculture helps change the range of food people can afford,” said the researcher, who was one of the speakers at the sixth annual organic grain event.

Richard Ritter, vice president of Flanagan State Bank, said he has no concern that the demand for organic foods will continue, despite inflation.

When people entered grocery stores during the early days of the COVID pandemic and saw empty shelves, it made some things clear, like the importance of food and health.

CSAs (Community Supported Agriculture) and farmers markets are growing, he said.

While high prices may mean some people choose to buy less organic beef or less expensive cuts, for example, they will still buy it.

“It’s a priority in their lives,” he said. “We see a lot of growth in locally-raised foods.”

There are loan programs that support this, said the ag lender, who has long been supportive of such programs.

Some local food producers are marketing through Amazon now to get their goods out. Others supply food pantries or farmers markets where qualified people can buy food with tokens. These tokens help people buy organic and locally-raised foods they might not be able to get for their families otherwise, he said.

“It’s the next level of food stamps,” Ritter said.

Nathan Aaberg, FarmLink director for The Land Connection, which trains farmers in resilient farming techniques and creates public awareness about food and land issues, grew up in Chicago, where his mom encouraged him to eat healthy foods.

“Mom made healthy foods, and the habit stuck,” he said.

When he was young, it was sometimes challenging to eat different foods than his classmates.

He says, as “a person of faith,” his food values reflect the rest of his values. He makes it a personal priority to buy organic and local foods.