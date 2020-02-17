MT. VERNON, Ill. — The most effective weapon against resistant weeds in double-crop soybeans may be a healthy wheat crop.
A thick stand of winter wheat going into summer planting can go a long way toward producing a clean field of soybeans, Ron Krausz said. Krausz, a former Southern Illinois University weed scientist, told wheat growers at a recent conference in Mt. Vernon that resistant strains of weeds present a special problem for double-crop systems.
“Like any other crop, to be successful, you have to start clean,” he said. “You need a good, dense stand of wheat.”
That may mean higher populations than were once the norm.
“Planting 1.5 million seeds per acre is a good place to start,” Krausz said. “There was a time when we used to plant a million. Anyone who has done wheat production knows that a good, thick stand of wheat can go a long way to control weeds.”
Herbicide resistance continues to dog farmers of all stripes. Resistant waterhemp has long been the bane of farmers in the Midwest, and now resistant strains of its trouble-making cousin, Palmer amaranth, are spreading in Illinois.
Krausz sees similarities among the weed battles of a few decades ago and those that exist today. The players may be different, but the problems are familiar. It was an era when farmers were moving from moldboard plows to reduced tillage.
Krausz, who for years managed SIU’s Belleville Research Center, which has a nearly 50-year standing no-till research plot, said waterhemp has been shown to thrive in fields that are chisel plowed.
“It likes the best of both worlds,” he said. “Don’t bury it deep, but till the soil so that it can flourish.”
He added, “Everything we do to increase production, we help waterhemp survive and proliferate.”
Curiously, some herbicides have had various levels of success in Illinois, depending on where they were used. Krausz said farmers in central and northern parts of the state reported good fortune with Pursuit on foxtail, but he got inconsistent control in an experimental plot at Belleville.
Regardless, waterhemp became a problem in fields where herbicides previously worked well. The weed had a mutation that made it resistant to Pursuit and other ALS herbicides. Resistance to glyphosate and other herbicides has also become more common.
Herbicide resistance shouldn’t be a surprise to farmers.
“What were they saying? ‘It will never happen,’” Krausz said. “‘You’ll never see glyphosate resistance. The gene is so coded in the plant, it’s virtually impossible to happen.’ Well, anyone who has been farming, you know eventually you’re going to have a problem if that’s all you use.”
Human nature may be to blame for farmers depending on herbicides with one mode of action. They get lulled into a sense of complacency, Krausz said.
“How come resistance has grown? It’s the attitude of ‘I don’t have a problem.’ Some people don’t get right with God until they’re on their deathbed,” he said. “It’s human nature. ‘My neighbor’s got problems. I don’t have problems.’”
Some weed scientists predict that in 10 years, Palmer amaranth will replace waterhemp as a major problem if farmers don’t manage it correctly. Its spread is compounded by waterfowl. Krausz said that one field near St. Louis was virtually overtaken by Palmer amaranth, whose seeds had been distributed by geese traveling along the Mississippi Flyway.