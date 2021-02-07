Double-crop yield champs discuss winning techniques

The key to high-yielding wheat is standability. And timely fertilizer application. And use of fungicides. And planting population.

The list goes on and on, of course, and that may be the point. There is no one thing that growers can do to improve yields. Illinois yield contest winners David Justison, Dan Rubin and Dale Wehmeyer discussed their strategies at the recent Illinois Wheat Association’s Double Crop Forum, held virtually.

Justison, Rubin and Wehmeyer yielded 127, 125 and 111 bushels per acre, respectively, in the 2020 double-crop season, with wheat planted in the fall of 2019. Justison considers the seedbed a vital component.

“One of the most important things when planting wheat is to get an even spread of the residue of the previous crop,” he said.

He no longer plants wheat after corn, only after soybeans. After fertilization, he turbo-tills the fields and then seeds the wheat with a John Deere air drill.

“That drill is equipped with scales that automatically sets the seeding rate that I select,” Justison said. “I also have hydraulic down pressure. I’ve seen tremendous stands.”

Rubin also plants only following soybeans. He uses early to mid Group 3 varieties to ensure the beans are harvested and the stubble has time to dry before planting.

“We disk it, then run an accelerator over it ahead of the drill, so we till it two times,” he said. “We get as good a seedbed as we possibly can.”

Wehmeyer puts much emphasis on getting good stands. That means getting the seed where it needs to be. He uses a mix of no-till and conventional tillage.