 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Drop in yields nothing to ‘cry about’ after outstanding 2021

Kent Kitley combines soybeans

Kent Kitley combines soybeans in a field farmed by a neighbor. The crops on his uncle Mike Kitley’s farm didn’t yield as well as they did in 2021, but were still very good.

 Photo by Nat Williams

FLORA, Ill. — Planting was wet. Harvest was dry. Corn is good.

That pretty well sums up the season for Mike Kitley, who farms in Clay County.

“It’s been a dry fall. We got really dry in August,” he said. “That cut a lot of bean yields. But corn is excellent.”

Kitley’s harvest began in the middle of September. Some fields were not as far along as others.

People are also reading…

“Some areas were a little wet and we had to do a little replant,” he said. “Beans are average.”

As is the case with many farmers in Illinois, the 2021 season has been a hard act to follow. Record corn and soybean yields were common on many farms. Still, Kitley doesn’t have many complaints.

“I’m going to guess beans will be 15 to 20 bushels short of last year, which was outstanding,” he said. “It turned dry too quickly on beans. It’s a good crop — we’re not going to cry about it. It’s an outstanding crop, just not like last year.”

Corn is even better.

“With corn we’re probably not more than 10 bushels an acre under last year,” Kitley said.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nat Williams is Southern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why are crops drying so slowly this year?

Why are crops drying so slowly this year?

As corn approached maturity in early September, warm temperatures and forecasts for dry weather had us looking forward to an early start to harvest for the 2022 corn crop, and a slightly delayed but rapid movement towards getting soybeans harvested as well.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News