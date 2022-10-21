Drop in yields nothing to ‘cry about’ after outstanding 2021

FLORA, Ill. — Planting was wet. Harvest was dry. Corn is good.

That pretty well sums up the season for Mike Kitley, who farms in Clay County.

“It’s been a dry fall. We got really dry in August,” he said. “That cut a lot of bean yields. But corn is excellent.”

Kitley’s harvest began in the middle of September. Some fields were not as far along as others.

“Some areas were a little wet and we had to do a little replant,” he said. “Beans are average.”

As is the case with many farmers in Illinois, the 2021 season has been a hard act to follow. Record corn and soybean yields were common on many farms. Still, Kitley doesn’t have many complaints.

“I’m going to guess beans will be 15 to 20 bushels short of last year, which was outstanding,” he said. “It turned dry too quickly on beans. It’s a good crop — we’re not going to cry about it. It’s an outstanding crop, just not like last year.”

Corn is even better.

“With corn we’re probably not more than 10 bushels an acre under last year,” Kitley said.