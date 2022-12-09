Drought may affect seed decisions for 2023

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That is one piece of advice agronomists have for farmers deciding what seeds to purchase following a season that for many was characterized by lack of rainfall.

“With 2022 being pretty dry, the first thing we need to look at is how did products do this year given the weather that we had versus the growers’ expectations,” said Steve Wilkens, agronomy manager with Golden Harvest Seeds. “If they like the genetics, there’s probably reason to keep them on the farm next year.”

Signs point to more of the same in 2023, though nothing is guaranteed.

“We’ll probably get some moisture recharge, but everything looks as if when we get into next year we’ll still be on the dry side,” Wilkens said. “It’s prudent of us to think next year could impose a lot of moisture-stress issues.”

Seed companies have achieved varying levels of success in development of corn hybrids with some drought resistance. DroughtGard hybrids may be a good option.

“We have one (drought-resistant) hybrid and most companies have one hybrid,” said Jim Rowley of LG Seeds. “Ours is 113-day, and it’s been a great performer this year with or without drought. I would recommend such a hybrid. It doesn’t need to have drought to shine, but obviously, it’s a good option.”

The downside is higher price. But overall, hybrids across the line have improved drought resistance.

Matt Herman of Burrus Seeds said growers may want to hedge bets in 2023.

“Try to make at least half the order versatile products that can handle anything,” he said. “More and more of our products are leaning that way. It’s all about choosing the best seed and seed treatment package for your acres.”

“There’s a lot of work by the breeders to get drought tolerance built into products,” Wilkens said. “(And by) agronomists to try to figure out ways to further develop them. Farmers are doing an increasingly good job of helping plants out with stress mitigation practices on their farms. You put all that together and without a doubt, products are doing better.”

Corn and soybeans may be less susceptible to drought than farmers, according to Wilkens.

“I tell people plants can probably handle drought better than people can,” he said. “It’s pretty emotional to see your crop rolling up, but plants are pretty efficient. Of course, there’s a limit to it. We’re doing better as an industry, but we still have a long way to go.”

Rowley believes farmers may consider making a bigger percentage of their seed order in fixed hybrids, or those bred to handle a range of conditions. The majority of hybrids sold today are in the flex category. The flex or semi-flex hybrids — sometimes referred to as racehorse hybrids — have longer ears and do especially well in ideal conditions. Fixed hybrids — sometimes called workhorses — have bulkier but shorter heads.

“If we could predict in a perfect world that we’re going to have a drought, I would lean toward a fixed hybrid,” Rowley said. “Fixed hybrids prefer early nitrogen all up front prior to ear set and flex hybrids prefer 50-50, pre-pollination and at the end of productive phase.”

Most agronomists agree seed selection is only one of several considerations for the 2023 cropping season. Crop protection, fertilization and other agronomic practices should also play a role.

“When you’re talking about split application of nutrients, think about the corn hybrid,” Wilkens aid. “It’s documented that a quarter to a third of nitrogen is taken up after pollination and flowering.”

Rowley also pointed out that the dry weather in 2022 could usher in pests such as rootworm and corn borers. That could make choosing seeds with traits that repel insects even more important.

“That’s how pestilence has come in throughout history,” he said. “Whenever you have a drought condition, that’s when those things come in.”