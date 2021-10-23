Early corn yields not what was expected in Northeast Illinois

MAZON, Ill. — The Isham family started this harvest season with anticipation, as this is the first year they had a yield monitor in the combine. But some disappointment followed during early harvest.

They were not alone. In mid- to late September, farmers and grain elevators in several parts of the state weren’t getting the high corn yields predicted at some points in the season.

The Ishams had hopes of seeing higher than the 200 to 220 bushels registering on the monitor in a Grundy County field near Mazon.

Considering the field didn’t have a lot of stress and got some timely rains, Shane Isham was expecting something higher. He stopped the combine a few times to make adjustments Sept. 18, three days into their harvest, hoping to get more kernels into the combine.

Despite the generally favorable weather this field experienced during the growing season, there was some lodging from a wind storm.

“We hope to see 240 in better-standing stuff,” said Shane’s son, Levi Isham of Coal City, Illinois, who farms with his dad and two uncles.

Some of the loads even early in harvest were dry enough to go right to the bin. They were trucked there by army trucks pulling gravity wagons.

Yes, there is a story to the trucks, Levi said. The family needed a new tractor to pull the wagons. His Grandpa wasn’t too pleased at first when he saw his sons bought a big military truck instead. He looked it over and changed his mind when he learned they bought it for $6,000 on eBay, Levi said.

Today they own three of the military trucks which haul grain on their farms within two miles of each other in Northeast Illinois.