Early planting gets more kudos among soy growers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois soybean growers celebrated being the No. 1 soybean growing state in the nation in 2021 and planned how to do it again at the 2022 Illinois Soybean Summit in Champaign Feb. 1.

Early planting is one of the keys to higher yields, said Kris Ehler, a sales agronomist for Ehler Brothers Company in Thomasboro and certified crop advisor.

He has been a pioneer in early planting, with his 2017 beans planted on Feb. 27 yielding 86.8 bu./acre.

While he admits it’s on his bucket list to plant a high-yielding soybean crop in January, he isn’t advocating others plant in February or March. Instead, he said he hopes his efforts give farmers the confidence to plant on April 5.

For Randy Niver, 2021 was the perfect year to try planting soybeans early. It was easy to resist planting corn first because the temperatures were too low, said the technical agronomist for Bayer Crop Science and central Illinois farmer.

Since conditions for planting corn weren’t ideal in April, he planted beans.

“It was a pretty big win,” Niver said.

Tony Stierwalt, who has been farming full-time in southern Champaign County for 10 years, says even since he was a kid, soybean planting dates have moved up considerably.

“As a kid, seed beans were delivered the first week of May,” he said.

Last year, he planted soybeans April 16. They were in full flower by June 1 and he was happy with the yields.