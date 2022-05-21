Eastern Illinois farmers plant into the evening

PHILO, Ill. — Ken Decker has been hitting it hard when he’s had the chance this spring.

The Champaign County farmer started planting April 22, getting two full days and a half day under his belt before rains set in again. After a break he was able to get back into his fields the first full week of May.

“We’re fortunate to have two tractors,” said Decker, who farms with his brother, Ed. “We’re hitting it hard. We’re probably 90% done with our corn and a little over half done with our beans.”

He grows some white corn for Frito-Lay, along with some seed beans and non-GMO soybeans in addition to his regular corn and soybean crop. The brothers have been putting corn and soybeans in the ground simultaneously.

“We feel like corn is more profitable,” he said. “To be honest, if we had some more cheap nitrogen purchased, we’d be planting more corn. I bought it last fall for $1,000 a ton.”

Like many areas across the state, Champaign County has had greater-than-average rainfall this spring. That makes for some side stepping.

“You have to be careful where you’re running,” he said. “Right now we’re picking and choosing.”

More rain was in the forecast for the weekend of May 14-15, which made the dry period critical in getting some seed in the ground.

“We want to be done with corn before that hits,” Decker said. “We’re planting into the evenings. We have lights.”

The brothers averaged about 218 bushels per acre with their corn last year and about 67 to 68 bushels in soybeans. While those are good numbers, the rich soil here can yield better.

“It was run of the mill last year,” Decker said. “I’m getting close to 60 years old and I can’t believe I’m complaining about 220-bushel yields. But my expectations have risen.”

