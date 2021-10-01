Emerging crops diversify acres in the Midwest

There’s a reason it’s called the Corn Belt. Corn has long been king in the Midwest. Soybeans are right behind. But those aren’t the only two crops grown here.

Winter wheat is a minor crop, and trendy crops have come and gone over the years. Grain sorghum, canola and even sunflowers have shown some promise.

One of today’s new crops is industrial hemp, whose emergence until recently was stymied by the development of synthetic materials and — more crucially — laws prohibiting cultivation of the marijuana relative. With the relaxation of laws and the discovery of new uses, hemp appears to be here to stay. How extensive is difficult to predict.

Hemp has a multitude of uses. Its stalks offer strong fiber, its buds have medicinal uses and its seeds have high value. Phillip Alberti believes hemp grain may emerge as an important crop in the future, and livestock fits into the fledgling industry.

“There has been a big push for hemp grains,” said Alberti, a University of Illinois Extension educator who has been involved in research into the crop. “Montana just legalized the use of hemp grains for animal feed; they’re the first state to do so. University research has been conducted to look at the efficacy of that, specifically for swine. That’s the most current area of focus, but it will go to other animals as well.”

The University of Illinois, one in a group of Midwestern universities working on hemp in conjunction with the USDA, has a sophisticated breeding program that includes 30 varieties this year.