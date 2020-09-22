Nick Seiter has chased bugs all over the place. The University of Illinois entomologist has served in different areas of the country, dealing with different types of insects affecting different crops.
Seiter spent much of the early days of his career studying ways to battle the so-called kudzu bug, something soybean growers in the Midwest don’t have to worry about. It can be a problem in South Carolina.
“In the Southeast, there are loads and loads of it,” he said. “But I worked in Arkansas after receiving my Ph.D. There’s a lot of soybean and not nearly as much kudzu.”
He is a graduate of Purdue University, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in entomology, and obtained his Ph.D. from Clemson.
In Illinois he has found himself much more concerned with corn, and especially with Western corn rootworm, the most economically damaging insect in the state.
Like their colleagues in weed science, entomologists are battling resistance.
“I work on Western corn rootworm a lot and on Northern corn rootworm,” he said. “We’re looking at resistance to Bt traits in particular.”
Resistance to the Bt trait is troublesome, but it’s just one more thing entomologists are battling.
“With the Western corn rootworm in particular, we have resistance to the first Bt trait pretty well established,” Seiter said. “With the YieldGard trait, the Herculex trait, there’s resistance out there. We’re monitoring resistance to both of those traits individually and in the field.”
Farmers in the Corn Belt have for years been forced to confront herbicide resistance, especially with glyphosate. And while there is no need to panic, researchers are constantly working to counter the threat.
“We’re not at the point where amaranth is, or multiple herbicide-resistant weeds,” Seiter said. “Our concern is if we’re not proactive now, we could be there in five to 10 years. It’s a lot patchier. Hybrids now are pyramided.”
Like agronomists, bug scientists study various management strategies to lessen the impact of insect damage and increase the efficacy of treatment.
“Certainly, we get less damage in rotation than continuous corn,” Seiter said. “In the absence of the Bt, there are soil insecticides that are effective. There are obvious issues. In addition to expense, they include environmental effects and safety issues. There is also equipment that is associated with that. There is also crop rotation. In Illinois we have rotation resistance in Western and Northern corn rootworm.”
This time of year there is little active threat from insects. That gives Seiter and his colleagues an opportunity to prepare for future treatments.
“We’re wrapping our season up. Right now we’re doing more work in soybean than anything else,” he said.
That includes doing insecticide bio-assays for bean leaf beetles, which can defoliate soybean plants and scar pods.
“We’re looking at how much residual activity you get,” he said. “This past year we were going into farmers’ fields and collecting beetle populations. We collect eggs and expose them to traits. …We put out traps to pull insects in. We draw them in on purpose on our experimental fields so we can evaluate controls in high population. It’s not something you’d want to do in a farmer’s field.”
Though he works primarily in agriculture, Seiter gets calls on everything from medical insects, household bugs and even bedbugs.
“You get a wide variety of pretty interesting questions,” he said.