Ewing field day covers precision and conservation

EWING, Ill. — Illinois Extension invites the public to its annual Agronomy Field Day at the Ewing Demonstration Center Thursday, July 28, beginning at 9 a.m. with a lunch to follow. The event will feature various educators and campus faculty as they provide best management practices for local growers.
Research at the center includes various trials for corn, soybeans, sorghum, wheat and cover crops. The center has featured no-till research and demonstration plots for more than 50 years, according to a news release.
People are also reading…
Senator Terri Bryant will open the program as she discusses the important role of public agricultural research and demonstration centers. Immediately following, individuals will be transported to field stations on the demonstration grounds to hear concurrent presentations on the following topics:
- What’s in Your Autonomous Toolbox? by University of Illinois Extension digital ag specialist Dennis Bowman
- Use of Precision Technologies for the Improvement of On-Farm Research by University of Illinois professor David Bullock and agronomist Bob Dunker
- Above-Ground Insects and Bt Corn by University of Illinois Extension field crop entomologist Nick Seiter
- Understanding Your Soil & Water: Visualizing the Dynamics of Conservation Practices by University of Illinois Extension commercial ag educator Nathan Johanning
The field day is free and lunch will be provided. Certified Crop Advisor CEUs will also be offered. Register at go.illinois.edu/ewing or call 618-439-3178.
The Ewing Demonstration Center is about 20 minutes south of Mt. Vernon, at 16132 N. Ewing Rd. in Ewing, Illinois.