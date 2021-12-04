Exports may favor soybean acres

As farmers get into the nitty gritty of planning the 2022 growing season, it’s time to have another look at corn and soybean pricing trends.

Over the past 20 years, two main things have caused increased prices for corn and soybeans, said Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois ag economist.

Biofuel use particularly impacted corn, with the increases in price stabilizing in 2012-13. Demand for ethanol has been fairly stable in recent years, with the exception of some pandemic-induced fluctuations, he said.

At the same time, corn yields are increasing and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, creating more corn to market.

Exports are the biggest factor contributing to higher soybean prices in recent years, Schnitkey said. He said he expects exports, rather than biofuels, will have the bigger impact on prices in the coming years for both crops.

While export opportunities may expand, “that’s not certain,” he said.

If developing countries continue to eat more meat, export of grain for feed may be a positive driver.

In a November farmdoc report, ag economists noted that currently corn is projected to be more profitable than soybeans in 2022, counter to the era from 2013 to 2019 when soybeans were more profitable than corn.

Over the next five years, export demand will likely continue to favor soybeans, and farmers will consider that in their rotations, Schnitkey said.

In making planting decisions, farmers will have to continue to watch export demand to gain insights into likely changes in corn and soybean relative profitability. That will include watching meat exports since they impact demand for grain, the economist said.