Exports may favor soybean acres

As farmers get into the nitty gritty of planning the 2022 growing season, it’s time to have another look at corn and soybean pricing trends.
Over the past 20 years, two main things have caused increased prices for corn and soybeans, said Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois ag economist.
Biofuel use particularly impacted corn, with the increases in price stabilizing in 2012-13. Demand for ethanol has been fairly stable in recent years, with the exception of some pandemic-induced fluctuations, he said.
At the same time, corn yields are increasing and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, creating more corn to market.
Exports are the biggest factor contributing to higher soybean prices in recent years, Schnitkey said. He said he expects exports, rather than biofuels, will have the bigger impact on prices in the coming years for both crops.
While export opportunities may expand, “that’s not certain,” he said.
If developing countries continue to eat more meat, export of grain for feed may be a positive driver.
In a November farmdoc report, ag economists noted that currently corn is projected to be more profitable than soybeans in 2022, counter to the era from 2013 to 2019 when soybeans were more profitable than corn.
Over the next five years, export demand will likely continue to favor soybeans, and farmers will consider that in their rotations, Schnitkey said.
In making planting decisions, farmers will have to continue to watch export demand to gain insights into likely changes in corn and soybean relative profitability. That will include watching meat exports since they impact demand for grain, the economist said.
Another area of profitability Schnitkey sees for farmers is growing organic crops, which currently are more profitable than conventional crops.
“But if everyone gets into them, it just becomes another commodity,” he said.
Input costs
In all areas, farmers are looking at increased input costs for 2022 in making their decisions.
“Early information suggests increased prices have boosted farm incomes over the last year. However, we are also looking at increased input prices, especially fertilizer,” said Emily Carols, field staff for Illinois Farm Business Farm Management.
FBFM, a cooperative educational-service program designed to assist farmers with management decision-making, is gathering year-end financial information “to see the exact effect increases in commodity and input prices have had,” she said.
Putting input costs into some context, Brad Zwilling, vice president of data analysis for FBFM, said that fertilizer prices also went up in 2012 and were the highest they had been in years. Feed costs, seed and pesticides also went up but eventually leveled off, he said.
In 2021, crop prices are higher than they have been for several years, but inputs are going up again. Many farmers have locked in some input costs.
Some farmers would have liked to buy equipment for tax purposes this year, but it might not be available with supply chain induced shortages, he said.
Zwilling, whose family farms southeast of Effingham, Illinois, is also aware of the increasing price of land. Land in that area, which averages between 160 and 180 bu./acre corn, was selling for $12,500 — now it’s more than $20,000, he said.
When input costs rise, as in other periods with tight margins, farmers will have to pay close attention to good marketing, he said.
Impact on livestock
Livestock producers have felt the impact of higher grain prices in recent years. Market distortions have added challenges as feed and medicine costs have gone up.
Producers are making adjustments to their own livestock operations to try to make them more profitable, Zwilling said. It may mean, for example, that a traditional farrow-to-finish hog operation will specialize in the part of the operation most profitable on their farm.
Those in the cattle business may also continue to specialize to find profit, he said. With high feed costs, weights may come down to the most efficient weight for sale, he said.
Producers may also cull their breeding herds “harder” as the cost of raising pigs, beef and dairy cows goes up, Zwilling said.
The other piece farmers are watching closely is interest rates, which are expected to go up at some point.
“We haven’t had to deal with that added cost in a budget for a while,” Zwilling said.