Exports, transportation big topics for corn growers

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Transportation, trade and ethanol are among the issues Illinois corn growers will be focusing on in the new year.

This will include working with new legislators, getting them up to speed on issues that are important to Illinois farmers, said Matt Rush, the newly elected president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association.

Rush, who grows corn, soybeans and wheat and raises cattle with his dad, Jim, in Fairfield in southeastern Illinois, said educating new members of Congress about the farm bill will be a priority. They need to “leave crop insurance alone,” he said.

“A survey of our members shows that crop insurance is the No. 1 priority,” he said following the Illinois Corn annual meeting in Bloomington Nov. 22. About 75 people attended the event.

It is also important to keep agriculture coupled with the food and nutrition program in the farm bill, Rush said, as it needs the support of all members of Congress, not only those with rural districts.

Among key transportation and export issues affecting corn growers were the U.S. railway union dispute, low water level in the Mississippi and Mexico’s actions affecting GMO corn exports, said Colin Watters, Illinois Corn’s director of exports and logistics.

“We are paying attention,” Watters said of developments in the rail dispute. “I am hopeful that the unions and rail companies will come to an agreement.”

Instead, the Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September, according to AP reporting. That settlement had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike beginning Dec. 9.

The Senate vote was 80-15. It came one day after the House voted to impose the agreement.

Rush also has hope for another big transportation issue.

“There is room for cautious optimism,” Watters said of the longer-term water level on the Mississippi River after listening to the Nov. 22 presentation of Eric Snodgrass, the principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions.

While the short-term outlook for dryness in the Midwest continues, more precipitation may shape up in the extended forecast, making transporting easier on the waterways, the climate scientist told corn growers.

Another issue which concerns Watters is Mexico’s plan to ban transgenic imports.

“It is not based on science. This could be a violation of the new NAFTA, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” Watters said of Mexico’s banning genetically modified corn. “To me this is the No. 1 issue.”

Since Mexico is usually the No. 1 or No. 2 importer of U.S. corn, it is a big deal. What will happen is unclear, he said. While some Mexican officials reassure Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, others say the decision is firm.

If an outright ban follows it will be a big negative to U.S. agriculture, but also “catastrophic” to the Mexican economy, Watters said. If the goal is to reduce inflation, this would do the opposite, increasing the price of food for the poorest of the poor, he said.

It is also troubling that key ag trade positions remain open in the U.S. government, so there is a lack of negotiating from the U.S. side.

“Two top ag posts remain unfilled,” he said.

He is hoping that can be resolved in the lame duck session of Congress.

Doug McKalip has been nominated as the Chief Agricultural Negotiator and Alexis Taylor as the Undersecretary for Trade and U.S. Agricultural Affairs at the USDA. Both confirmations have been delayed by political maneuvering. Watters encourages corn producers to talk to their legislators to get action on approving these important national agricultural positions.

Farmers are looking for others to fill in the gaps of getting work done for them. For example, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, who didn’t run for re-election in November, had been their champion for ethanol use and the Next Generation Fuels Acts, said Dave Loos, Illinois Corn director of research and business development.

With her retirement from Congress, the bill will need to be reintroduced by a leader and co-sponsors. While the bill has been introduced in the Senate, it will need bipartisan support to go forward as well, Loos said.

“We need a new champion to continue her legislative work on New Generation Fuels,” Rush emphasized. There were about 30 so-sponsors when the session ended, so work is needed to follow through, he said.

The National Corn Growers Association is leading the way in supporting this legislation, which will help corn markets on several fronts, Loos said.

The need to boost markets is clear as fuel demand is likely to decline on several fronts with more fuel-efficient vehicles, the move towards electric vehicles and likely downturn in the economy, Loos said.

He is encouraged by the cooperation of different groups including American Farm Bureau and national commodity groups representing corn, sorghum, petroleum and oil interests working together to raise the fuel blend. The organizations and groups have different needs and priorities, but are working together to get the waiver to increase blends above E10.

Loos said he also has optimism for opportunities in the future, including in aviation fuel and other uses.