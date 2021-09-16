Extreme yields offer ‘adrenaline rush’ and guide to decisions

DECATUR, Ill. — An “adrenaline rush” is how Dan Leupkes, a northwestern Illinois farmer, describes seeing 350 bu./acre popping up on his combine monitor at corn harvest.

Even though he thrives on the excitement of breaking records on his irrigated land in northern Illinois, he still has an eye for return on investment.

“We are always chasing profit,” the fifth-generation Illinois farmer said at a gathering at the BASF media tent at the Farm Progress Show Aug. 31.

Leupkes first got excited about using intensive management practices when he saw using these practices on his sandy soils in northwestern Illinois could produce yields which rival those of corn grown on more ideal soils.

“Every year we try multiple new things. We’ve made mistakes. We learn what not to do as much as what to do,” said the Oregon, Illinois, farmer.

Unfortunately this year, Leupkes’ farms in Ogle County are located in the 20 to 30 mile band of “severe drought” in Illinois. In this area, 50 bu./acre corn won’t be unusual. He expects to see a difference as much as 200 bu./acre between his non-irrigated and irrigated land.

Irrigation was the most profitable investment for him this year, he said.

You do “better” before you do “more,” said Kelly Garrett, a western Iowa farmer who focuses on the small details.

Garrett, like Leupkes, gets a thrill from high yields while farming for the long haul — learning from extreme practices to make better management decisions every day.