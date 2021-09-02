Fall armyworm at ‘epidemic’ proportions in Illinois

Fall armyworms have been on the attack in southern Illinois with an intensity not seen in a long time.

“It’s a pretty serious year,” said University of Illinois entomologist Nick Seiter. “It’s a big year and it’s a little earlier than usual. Several of my colleagues in the southern U.S. said it was the worst they’d ever seen it. It’s earlier and in higher numbers than they’ve seen in the past. It’s a migratory pest, so it’s flying in from the South. It comes in this wave, and now it’s our turn in Illinois.”

That means the pests — which arrive in great numbers and can virtually mow down a field — pose a threat not only to pastures but also double-crop soybeans following wheat. Those fields that were planted late are in particular peril.

“They’re at epidemic proportions this year,” said Terry Wyciskalla, a crop consultant based in Jefferson County. “It’s bad.”

He has heard of infestations as far north as northeastern Missouri.

“There are also reports coming out of southern Indiana and Kentucky that they’re facing round two of armyworm in double-crop soybeans,” Wyciskalla said.

Syngenta agronomist Seth Adams is dealing with the problem in a big way.

“They’re as bad as I’ve ever seen them,” said Adams, who covers southern Illinois for the company. “They’re running through pasture fields. They are also, in places, starting to run into the double-crop soybeans. They’d rather be in grass, but once the grass is depleted they get into the soybeans.”