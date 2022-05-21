Family works together to fill windows

WOODHULL, Ill. — Brian Carlson was smiling as he planted corn in Northwest Illinois on a windy, hot May day in near perfect soil conditions.

If he wasn’t here planting his father’s cornfield May 10, near Woodhull in Henry County, he would have been back home waiting for the soil to be ready on his farm near LeRoy in Central Illinois.

As soon as he finishes planting the 680 acres of corn in for his dad, Harvey Carlson, he will head back home to plant there. His cropping partner and team are ready to go as soon as the soil to ready.

“I haven’t planted any corn at all in LeRoy yet. We have planted between 500 and 600 acres of soybeans so far, but it’s been just too cold and wet to plant corn,” he said May 10 as a warm, dry wave swept over much of Illinois.

While Brian plants corn, his uncle plants soybeans and his dad, 79, manages materials, making sure they both have what they need to keep rolling.

Brian said he was worried when he drove up towards his dad’s farm a few days ago because he didn’t see anyone planting during his two-hour drive northwest. It was still too wet. But within miles of his father’s and uncle’s farm, he started seeing planters in the fields.

“It feels like vacation here,” he said of having his dad organize everything. He just has to drive.

His mom makes them pancakes for breakfast and brings lunch to the field.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.