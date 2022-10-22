 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmer awaits drydown after late planting

Adam Gwillim combines soybeans

Adam Gwillim combines soybeans in early October in a Macoupin County field. 

 Photo by Nat Williams

SHIPMAN, Ill. — Harvest 2022 is shaping up to be a positive thing for Adam Gwillim.

“It looks good,” said Gwillim, who farms in Macoupin County, Illinois. “Corn is coming out as expected or maybe a touch better. Beans are OK. I was hoping they would be a little better, but they’re still good.”

His harvest began on Sept. 13 and is expected to be finished by the end of October or first week of November. Harvest weather has been substantially better than planting weather last spring in West Southwest Illinois.

“It was a struggle,” Gwillim said. “We got a little bit of corn in at the end of April, and everything else was put in through May. We started heavy around the first week of May but didn’t finish until the end of the month.”

Gwillim was about three- quarters done with soybeans and about half done with corn by Oct. 13. Early harvested corn was coming in at 18 to 21% moisture.

“We’re hoping things will speed up on corn as it’s starting to dry out,” he said. “But we’re moving along.”

Nat Williams is Southern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

