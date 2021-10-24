Farmer-inventor holds place in strip-till history

NORMAL, Ill. — When a friend came to Rich Follmer with a problem of low yields on his no-till ground in 1988, the innovator had no idea that his solution would one day earn him the title of “grandfather of strip-tillage.”

There were really only two choices then — “till or no-till,” said Follmer, a McLean County farmer in central Illinois.

His friend chose no-till, but the yields were far below those of people using conventional tillage at the time. Follmer, known for his inventiveness with ag equipment, decided to find a way to change that.

While farmers in southern states were interested in no-till for moisture retention, farmers in the Midwest chose no-till because they can farm more land with less equipment, less fuel and less labor, he said.

Follmer started working on a row unit that allowed a grower to till a narrow strip of land so soil could warm and dry out quicker before planting. He discovered he only needed to till 8- to 10-inch strips to provide a friendly seedbed and still maintain the benefits of no-till.

“We fooled the corn into thinking it was field-cultivated,” he said.

Follmer, who had founded his own manufacturing business in 1981 building sprayers and other equipment, kept tinkering with his strip-till idea. By 1992 he started manufacturing his first strip-till design at his business, Progressive Farm Products in Hudson, Illinois.

“It grew from there,” he said.

He also addressed the issue of getting fertilizer in the right place.

“Now farmers could save money on fertilizer,” he said.