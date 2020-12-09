Farmer tests November planting for soybeans

HEYWORTH, lll. — Seeing an Illinois farmer planting soybeans in November, even on a warm, bright day, is enough to make someone do a double take.

Ross Albert was planting soybeans on his Heyworth farm on Nov. 20 to see how it would turn out.

“My seed guy challenged me to see what they would do,” said the central Illinois farmer.

He isn’t one to turn down a challenge.

“I’m always tinkering and testing,” Albert said.

His “seed guy,” Darren Roelfs of United Prairie, points out that they only planted one acre of soybeans in November.

“We’re not crazy people,” jokes Roelfs, a certified crop advisor. The planting is an experiment.

“We expect it to fail. It has to do more with learning,” he said of the research assisted by BASF funding. Without such funding and support, “we wouldn’t do it,” he said.

It’s not the first time this pair has planted outside the usual soybean planting dates.

Planting “ultra early” in 2018 inspired them to experiment further. The soybeans they planted in March did well that year. And they learned some things.

“Local farmers heard about it and thought we were nuts,” Roelfs said.

However, those lessons came in handy this spring when a few farmers saw a good planting window on April 8 and 9. They asked Roelfs if it would be worthwhile planting. From his experience with the March soybeans two years earlier, he could say that if the soil conditions and weather forecast (30 days out) looked promising, they could go ahead and plant.