Farmers find success with old standby

Like a struggling marathon runner who gets a second wind, wheat has gotten new life in Illinois.

For decades many farmers treated the crop like an afterthought, planting it almost out of habit. Yields were flat and quality iffy. But things are different today.

“Wheat has become a high-management crop,” said Steve Stallman of Chester, Illinois. “It’s not low maintenance like it was 30 or 40 years ago. You have to pay attention to it and take care of it just like we do corn and soybeans. It’s paying benefits, too.”

Stallman has been growing wheat on his Monroe County farm for decades. He hasn’t changed his approach much, but has benefited from improvements in varieties and crop protection. One key factor in higher yields and better quality is the increased use of fungicides.

“With these new-generation fungicides on the market, it seems like we’re raising a healthier crop and getting bigger yields,” said Mike Hanenberger, owner of Hoffman Seed House in Hoffman, Illinois. “For our area, especially where we double-crop, it’s been more lucrative than corn and soybeans the last three years running.”

Growers set a yield record this year with a statewide average of 79 bushels per acre, besting the previous 2017 mark of 76 bushels. Ideal growing conditions — including timely rains and cool temperatures during key stages of development — certainly contributed to the record-breaking season. But while 2021 may be a slight outlier, producers are doing better across the board.