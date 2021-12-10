Farmers find success with old standby

Like a struggling marathon runner who gets a second wind, wheat has gotten new life in Illinois.
For decades many farmers treated the crop like an afterthought, planting it almost out of habit. Yields were flat and quality iffy. But things are different today.
“Wheat has become a high-management crop,” said Steve Stallman of Chester, Illinois. “It’s not low maintenance like it was 30 or 40 years ago. You have to pay attention to it and take care of it just like we do corn and soybeans. It’s paying benefits, too.”
Stallman has been growing wheat on his Monroe County farm for decades. He hasn’t changed his approach much, but has benefited from improvements in varieties and crop protection. One key factor in higher yields and better quality is the increased use of fungicides.
“With these new-generation fungicides on the market, it seems like we’re raising a healthier crop and getting bigger yields,” said Mike Hanenberger, owner of Hoffman Seed House in Hoffman, Illinois. “For our area, especially where we double-crop, it’s been more lucrative than corn and soybeans the last three years running.”
Growers set a yield record this year with a statewide average of 79 bushels per acre, besting the previous 2017 mark of 76 bushels. Ideal growing conditions — including timely rains and cool temperatures during key stages of development — certainly contributed to the record-breaking season. But while 2021 may be a slight outlier, producers are doing better across the board.
“Management plays a big role in that,” said Carl Schwinke, vice president of grain supply at Siemer Milling in Teutopolis, Illinois. “People in Illinois see yields from other areas and think, ‘I can do that too.’”
Siemer has another facility in western Kentucky, where wheat has long been intensively managed. Schwinke has seen Illinois growers following the lead of their Kentucky counterparts, especially with fungicide application.
“Fungicides are much more prevalent in Illinois than they were 20 years ago. And we have better fungicides for scab damage, so that’s helping,” he said. “Corn and beans have changed that. In Kentucky — south of here — we always used fungicides on wheat. There’s an acceptance on spending that money. There’s a return there.”
Acreage has dropped significantly in Illinois over the past few decades. As recently as 30 years ago, well more than a million acres were planted — most in the southern third of the state. That has fallen by more than half. But average yields in 1990 were 48 bushels per acre, just 61% of the 2021 yield.
Most wheat in the state is grown in a double-crop system with soybeans. While that wasn’t always profitable when less attention was paid to the wheat, many producers are now finding that they can make a lot more money with the two crops than they can growing full-season beans. Some farmers occasionally report getting greater yields from soybeans following wheat than they do with their full-season beans.
“We’ve had people in southern Illinois who have grossed over 170 bushels an acre between wheat and beans grown together,” Schwinke said.
Stallman has witnessed big changes in management of wheat. Most of his colleagues pay much more attention to it today.
“Wheat was a ‘gimme’ crop. You could just put the crop out and there was very little management,” he said. “You’d sow it in the fall, it came up and there was very little testing, other than moisture and test weight. In the past several years they’ve come up with different things they test for — vomitoxin and falling numbers.
“All management practices I’ve done have changed fairly dramatically through the years. Now you plant it, use insecticides and fungicides on seed, monitor it and may have to buy an insecticide during the year. And almost everyone applies fungicide now. We have better varieties, no doubt, but a lot of the yield increase has come from better management.”
Schwinke said quality and quantity go hand in hand.
“Better yields typically give us better quality,” he said. “You’re developing that kernel fuller to get the yields. You have to protect it. The other thing is that most of the acres in Illinois are double-cropped. You’re trying to get it out of the field as quickly as you can, and that’s good.”
Despite the improved outlook for wheat in Illinois, many doubt that acreage will ever return to levels seen a generation ago.
“I don’t think we’ll ever get back to that point,” Hanenberger said. “There was more forage demand for wheat at that time. Everybody is doing better wheat management, and there are certain areas that just don’t raise good wheat.”
Schwinke agrees.
“It’s going to be tough to do that,” he said.
One reason is marginal farmers are abandoning wheat, leaving the bulk of production to those who practice intensive management.
“A better producer — not necessarily a bigger one — is always trying to lower that cost per acre,” Schwinke said. “Once you get that cost per acre down and yield up, there is a leverage effect. The producer who is not doing those things — on all commodities — is finding out it’s a lot of work.”