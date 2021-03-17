Farmers gather information on new market for carbon storage

Farmers today are talking about carbon sequestration as a way to make additional income.

Not long ago, it was just a concept to many. But more than half of the farmers attending a webinar hosted by the Illinois Soybean Association on March 9 said they see themselves participating in the new carbon market within 12 to 24 months.

In a poll of participants at the webinar, 58% of farmers said they expected they might join the market within the next year or two.

“That’s amazing,” said Steve Cubbage, vice president of data services at Farmobile, an independent farm data company, in reaction to the interest shown by farmers.

Companies are interested in carbon credits — paying farmers to capture carbon dioxide in the soil through conservation practices so that it is not emitted into the atmosphere.

Cubbage, one of the panelists, asked farmers if they needed to share data tomorrow to take advantage of these new markets, how would they do it. Where is it at? How can they share it?

Data stored on USB sticks in Ziploc bags will have to be moved to wireless connectivity, said Jacob Winans, data manager for Brandt, which manufactures plant health products. He is an advocate of having a “trusted advisor” help navigate some of these steps.

In another poll, one-third of farmers said they had already been approached by someone in the carbon market.

At Commodity Classic March 2-5, farmers learned about several pilot projects, including Bayer Crop Science’s new carbon initiative. Its project — financially rewarding farmers in 17 states for adopting new practices including cover crops, strip till and no-till — just wrapped up, and the effort is expanding.