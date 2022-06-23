Farmers on lookout for armyworm invasion

Armyworms aren’t on the march this year, but the growing season isn’t over yet either. And the future may mean more problems.

Some farmers reported large numbers of the pests feasting on wheat in May. No widespread damage has been reported since, but the next wave could still become a problem, like in 2021, when soybeans were targeted.

“Last year was a big year for fall armyworm,” said University of Illinois entomologist Nick Seiter. “It was a problem in very late-planted, double-crop fields. Most of our soybean acres are past the point where they’re going to be attracted to it. They really like actively growing vegetation.”

Indeed, 2021 was the biggest outbreak in 30 years, according to University of Missouri entomologist Kevin Rice. And there have been some big ones through the years. Rice has seen reports in newspaper clippings as early as 1797.

“We expect to see more frequent outbreaks because of climate change,” Rice said. “They migrate through the whole North American continent.”

Some participants of a wheat tour in Illinois in late May reported the presence of the pests in several fields. John Howell reported a few “isolated” incidents and Mark Krausz said they were “unbelievable” in one field.

There are two flights of armyworms in the Midwest. True armyworms — mythimna unipuncta — survive winters farther north than their counterparts. The second flight — spodoptera frugiperda, referred to as fall armyworm — is actually a separate species.

“The true armyworm is a distinct species from fall armyworms,” Seiter said. “They’re both migratory pests, but true armyworm survives the winter a little farther north. We get the true armyworm first thing. Fall armyworms don’t overwinter north of the southern tip of Texas and Florida, so it takes a few months to get up here. Late July would be very early for them. We usually pick up on that insect in August.”

Fall armyworms are more likely to pose problems when they have a bigger buffet in their breeding grounds.

“With fall armyworm it seems to be when you have plenty of moisture in areas where they are developing,” Seiter said. “Last year it was wet in Texas early, which means lot of green vegetation. Also, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana after that. They’re moving in all directions but work their way north in successive generations. That leads to a larger population in season.”

Fall armyworm caused the most damage last year.

“It feeds on a lot of crops. Pastures last year seemed to get the brunt of outbreak,” Rice said. “It could be just time of year they’re arriving and what’s available. There’s a bit of randomness where they come down. They ride the jet stream. They come out of overwintering chambers and fly straight up in the air. The randomness is where they fall out of the sky. They prefer just what’s available in the neighborhood. A lot of that becomes pastures.”

Rice said the term “armyworm” comes not only from the pests’ practice of invading green fields in a wide swath, but also because they often drop from the sky like paratroopers.

While a separate species from true armyworms, fall armyworms are difficult to differentiate other than the period when they arrive.

“They have a lot of similarities. They look a lot alike,” Seiter said.

While outbreaks are difficult to predict, Rice believes farmers may be forced to deal with the pest in increasing numbers due to climate change.

“With milder winters you’re going to have overwintering armyworm in latitudes farther north,” he said. “That gives them a jump start on migration. The scary thing is, that also decouples the parasitic wasps. If armyworm is getting a jump start sooner, that might be leaving the natural enemies behind.”

